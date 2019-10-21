49ers season ticket holders will get unlimited food and beverages next season

San Francisco 49ers fans getting ready for the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Extra-large, please.

The San Francisco 49ers announced Monday that season ticket holders next year will get unlimited food and beverage items at Levi's Stadium, as part of the team's "Member Inclusive Menu" initiative.

Partnering with Levy Restaurants, the 49ers will be the first NFL team to offer an array of free, unlimited food for die-hard fans.

"Our fan surveys, and those reflecting the entirety of the NFL, show that the food service experience is a key driver of fan satisfaction," said 49ers President Al Guido in a press release. "That insight helped lead us to this new model as a way to increase value for our Members while providing them with the most seamless concessions experience in all of sports."

The menu will offer concession mainstays like chicken tenders, hot dogs, nachos and popcorn free of charge, along with Pepsi products and Peet's Coffee.

Season ticket prices will increase by an average of $20 for next year's season, said 49ers Director of Communications Roger Hacker. It's the first time prices will have changed since the 49ers moved to Levi's Stadium six years ago.