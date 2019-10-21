Alphabet CFO Ruth Porat opens up about her bouts with cancer and Google's work in early disease detection

Alphabet CFO Ruth Porat opened up about her battles with cancer, and how her personal experience inspired her to support health-care initiatives at Google and its parent company.

"I know how incredibly fortunate I am, but I also know that for far too many, a diagnosis comes too late and the best care is beyond reach," wrote Porat, who overcame breast cancer in 2001 and 2004, in a blog post on Monday. "And that's where Google has focused its work: to bring healthcare innovations to everyone."

Porat joins a small but growing number of technology executives who are publicly discussing their personal health struggles or those of family members. Google co-founder Sergey Brin has spoken about his genetic link to Parkinson's Disease and his search for a cure, and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has written about his experiences fathering a son with severe developmental disabilities.

Alphabet has expanded its research in health and life sciences in recent years and brought in senior leaders, such as ex-hospital CEO David Feinberg, to help develop a strategy. Projects include Verily, whose work is moving into clinical trials, artificial intelligence research out of Google Brain and efforts to improve the quality of Google's health-related search results. This month, the company brought on two former Obama health officials, Karen DeSalvo and Robert M. Califf.

Porat said Alphabet is also specifically working to bring its technology to improve cancer care and help with early disease detection. Earlier this year, she spoke at the World Economic Forum in Davos and touted the company's major breakthrough in using AI to detect metastatic breast cancer.

"Google hopes AI research will further fuel progress on both detection and diagnosis," Porat wrote. "Today we can't easily distinguish the cancers we need to find from those that are unlikely to cause further harm."