'We are at war': Chile's president extends state of emergency after deadly riots

Carabineros observes protesters during a protest against cost of living increases on October 20, 2019 in Santiago, Chile. Protests had begun on Friday and developed into looting and arson, generating chaos in Santiago, Valparaiso and a dozen of other cities.

Chile's government extended a state of emergency to several cities across the country, after a weekend of violent clashes, looting and arson attacks.

Five people were reported to have died on Sunday, after looters set a factory ablaze in a northern suburb of Santiago, the country's capital city. It brings the death toll from violent protests to at least seven, Chile's interior minister said Sunday.

A proposed hike in public transport fares, which has now been suspended, sparked nationwide protests last week. The demonstrations have since widened to reflect public anger at rising living costs and income inequality in one of Latin America's wealthiest countries.

The military and police used tear gas and a water cannon against protesters over the weekend, with a night-time curfew also placed on residents in major cities.

"We are at war against a powerful enemy, who is willing to use violence without limits," President Sebastian Pinera said during a televised statement on Sunday, according to Reuters.

Pinera also said that the state of emergency he declared in Santiago on Saturday would be extended to cities in the north and south of the country.

It marks the first time since Chile returned to democracy in 1990 that the government has declared a state of emergency because of civil unrest in the capital.