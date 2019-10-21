Dunkin' accelerates nationwide launch of Beyond Meat

Dunkin' said Monday that it is moving up the date of its nationwide launch of its Beyond Sausage sandwich after successful tests in Manhattan.

The coffee chain started testing the breakfast sandwich made with plant-based sausage from Beyond Meat in July in Manhattan locations. Initially, Dunkin' was planning on rolling the menu item out nationwide in January. Now, it's launching Nov. 6.

The Beyond Sausage sandwich, which comes with egg and cheese, was the number two selling sandwich in Manhattan locations, lagging behind only the bacon, egg and cheese bagel. Sales were more than double Dunkin's original forecast, and customers were buying it during all times of the day — not just typical breakfast hours.

Dunkin' is looking to replicate that success across the country with the permanent menu item. But nationwide launches of Beyond products do not guarantee that the item will be on menus forever. Tim Hortons, the Canadian coffee chain owned by Restaurant Brands International, pulled Beyond's sausages and burgers from its menu in every province except Ontario and British Columbia in September.

Shares of Dunkin', which has a market value of $6.3 billion, are up 18% so far this year. The stock of rival Starbucks, valued at $103 billion, is up 33% in the same time period.