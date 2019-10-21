Fisher Investments losses hit $1.8 billion as Fidelity ends $500 million relationship

Fidelity has terminated a $500 million relationship with Fisher Investments, bringing the total yanked from the money manager to almost $1.8 billion.

Officials at the giant Boston-based asset manager confirmed it would end its relationship with Fisher on Monday, in light of inappropriate comments founder Ken Fisher made at an investment conference on Oct. 8.

Fisher managed $500 million in assets for Fidelity's Strategic Advisers Small-Mid Cap Fund.

"Fisher Investments does not provide investment advisory services for any portion of the assets of Strategic Advisers Small-Mid Cap Fund," said Vin Loporchio, a spokesman for Fidelity. "Assets previously managed by Fisher Investments have been reallocated within the fund."

Fidelity is the fifth major institutional client to leave Fisher, based in Camas, Washington, since the billionaire made controversial remarks about sex at the Tiburon CEO Summit nearly two weeks ago. Previously, four government pensions pulled close to $1.3 billion from Fisher Investments.

CNBC obtained an audio recording of Fisher's comments at the Tiburon CEO Summit, as well as audio of him speaking at a previous conference. Clips from both were featured on CNBC's "Power Lunch." Combined, they show that the money manager made flippant remarks about sex.