Everything Jim Cramer said about the stock market on 'Mad Money,' including Apple's record highs, projecting the S&P 500, StockX CEO and cloud stocks

CNBC's Jim Cramer breaks down how certain stocks are serving as catalysts in their respective sectors. The "Mad Money" host takes a look at chart action in the S&P 500 to get a read on where the index and market is headed. He sits down with the new CEO of StockX Scott Cutler, formerly of eBay and the New York Stock Exchange, to find out if the high-end products exchange has plans of going public.

Positive action spreading on the market

Apple CEO Tim Cook greets employees outside the Apple Store on Fifth Ave in New York, September 20, 2019. Carlo Allegri | Reuters

Stocks generating positive pin action have been a lot more powerful than the stocks generating negative pin action this earnings season, CNBC's said Monday.



By pin action, such as in bowling, Cramer's referring to the market phenomenon in which shares of one company influence the stock action of other businesses in related sectors. The action buttressed positive activity across the stock market helping the to rise more than 57 points, the climb 0.69% and the tech-heavy rally 0.91% by session close. "We're getting some tremendous positive pin action here with some very important companies putting up excellent results and it's reverberating," the "Mad Money" host said. "Their stocks roar higher and drag whole groups with them as we've seen ... I've gotta tell you, that's pretty encouraging." Cramer highlighted the moves in and J.P. Morgan Chase, among other stocks, as catalysts in their respective sectors. Apple shares rose 1.7% in the session.

Near record levels, could trouble be looming in the S&P 500?

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Brendan McDermid | Reuters

Cramer has advised that investors take precautions as the inches closer to record trading levels. The host broke down one trusted technical analyst's bearish prognosis of the market and, though he doesn't agree with the conclusion, he warned that the scenario is "on the table in a lot of people's heads." The widely quoted large-cap index closed the session above 3,006, nearly 20 points off its all-time closing high from July. "The charts, as interpreted by Carley Garner, suggest that the averages could keep climbing for the next few weeks, but after that she thinks we're in real trouble and she recommends using any of the strength we're about to get to ring the register," he said. Garner is co-founder of DeCarley Trading. "It never hurts to be a little cautious as we keep climbing," he added. "I think there's more to the bull market than Garner gives it credit for. Still, we need her perspective."

Dover's has reinvented itself

Experts from Midland Manufacturing, part of Dover's OPW Global, are conducting Emergency Preparedness Training. Source: Dover

Manufacturing conglomerate Dover has posted a series of strong quarters in 2019, which included cost cuts, Cramer said. The industrial giant found itself in rough waters with the rest of the industry as investors began to worry that the global economy was slowing down. Cramer, however, noted that the company revealed some changes in its September investor meeting. "Dover has transformed itself into a much less cyclical kind of industrial—that's why it's been able to rally in a tougher macroeconomic environment," he said. "It's why I think the stock has more upside going forward."

StockX is still private, but it has a new IPO element in its business model

Scott Cutler, CEO, StockX Scott Mlyn | CNBC

If StockX has plans to hold an IPO, it now has a person at the helm with experience in public markets. StockX, the Detroit-based e-commerce marketplace that started out as an exchange for limited-edition sneakers, in June brought on alum Scott Cutler to lead the privately held company as CEO. In the same month, the company raised $110 million in a Series C funding round to give it a $1 billion valuation. The resale platform, which has expanded into other high-end products, was launched in 2016 by Josh Luber and billionaire Quicken Loans CEO Dan Gilbert. "We have world-class investors, including Dan, that are in this and I think wouldn't that be great if we ended up with that [public] outcome, that's certainly our objective as a company," Cutler, who previously was a senior vice president at eBay and president of StubHub, a unit of eBay, told Cramer in a sitdown. "But we're going after a global opportunity with consumers around the world and we're super excited about this innovation in commerce."

Cloud cohort grapples with the flood of newly public companies

iStock | Getty Images Plus

It finally happened and Cramer said he's just now noticing it. The host has been warning time and again that the 2019 class of IPOs will weigh on fast-growing stocks trading on the Nasdaq and is flagging that the cloud software stocks have felt the brunt of the pain. Cramer said it's tricky investing in the sector here and that it's reminiscent of unraveling of the dotcom era. "If you don't own any of the cloud stocks, I think you've got to let them settle," he said. "I wish I could offer more reassurance, but the vast supply of new stock just snuck up on us and it's causing the whole group to get hit. These IPOs are a tsunami and it's just not worth trying to fight it — better to get out of the way."

