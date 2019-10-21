Meghan Markle says her friends told her not to marry Prince Harry because of British press intrusion

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has said that her British friends warned her against marrying Prince Harry, because of British tabloid press intrusion.

Speaking as part of a TV program, broadcast Sunday, following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal tour of southern Africa last month, she said:

"When I first met my now-husband, my friends were really happy because I was so happy, but my British friends said to me: 'I'm sure he's great but you shouldn't do it because the British tabloids will destroy your life'."

"And I very naively, I'm American, we don't have that there, what are you talking about, that doesn't make any sense. I'm not in tabloids, I didn't get it. So, it's been complicated," she added.

The couple's first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, was born on May 6, with the couple choosing not to use a royal title for him. Asked by presenter Tom Bradby about the impact of press intrusion on her mental and physical health, the Duchess said:

"Any woman, especially when you're pregnant, you're really vulnerable, so that was made really challenging. And then when you have a new born, and especially as a woman it's really, it's a lot. So you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom, trying to be a newly-wed, and also thank you for asking because not many people have asked if I'm OK, but it's a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes."

"And the answer is, would it be fair to say, not really OK, as in it's really been a struggle?" Bradby asked.

"Yes," the Duchess answered.