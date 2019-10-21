Raymond James moves to free trades for advisors and their clients

Raymond James' independent registered investment advisors have reason to cheer.

The firm announced on Monday that it is eliminating transaction fees for stocks, exchange-traded funds and options in a division serving those professionals.

The move was announced on Monday at a conference in Bonita Springs, Florida, for the firm's Investment Advisors Division, which focuses on registered investment advisors, also known as RIAs.

The change exclusively affects RIAs in that division. The company did not disclose how many advisors that includes.

Officials at Raymond James declined to comment, citing a quiet period.

The move by the company comes amid a mini-stampede among financial services firms to offer commission-free trades in recent months.

That includes consumer-facing businesses of Charles Schwab, Fidelity and TD Ameritrade. On Monday, Bank of America said that it will now offer unlimited free trades to certain loyalty customers through its Merrill Edge online service.