Raymond James raises Apple outlook, sees the shares rallying nearly 20% from here

Maggie Fitzgerald@mkmfitzgerald
Key Points
  • Raymond James raised its price target on Apple to $280 from $250 per share. 
  • The firm raised its iPhone sales estimates for 2020 and 2021 as a shift towards higher prices in the newer iPhones set to launch in the beginning of next year will also boost earnings.
  • Raymond James said 5G remains the biggest opportunity for Apple. 
Accessories line the new store.
CNBC

Raymond James is betting on bigger iPhone sales to boost Apple's earnings and stock.

The firm raised its price target on the stock to $280 from $250 per share. Apple closed at $236.41 per share on Friday so the new target represents an 18% rally.