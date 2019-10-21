'Shark Tank': Why Mark Cuban invested $250,000 in vegan pork rinds

Vegan pork rinds anyone?

On Sunday's episode of "Shark Tank" on ABC, vegan pork rinds company Snacklins caught the attention of many of the Sharks.

"They're made with real ingredients that a 6-year-old can pronounce: mushrooms, onions and yuca," Samy Kobrosly, founder of Snacklins said during the episode. (Yuca is a root vegetable, similar to a potato.)

A 1-ounce bag of Snacklins is 80 calories, about half the amount of regular pork rinds, which impressed the Sharks.

"I like the lightness," Shark Barbara Corcoran said while trying the Snacklins. "It makes me feel like I'm eating something healthy."

"I must say, the first bite tasted like paper, and now I've had my fourth, I'm starting to dig it," Kevin O'Leary said. "And you know what I really like? I'm only eating 80 calories in a whole bag."

Shark Lori Greiner added, "that's what I like!"

Kobrosly initially asked the Sharks for a $250,000 investment in return for a 2.5% stake in the business, a $10 million valuation, which shocked the Sharks.

In response, Corcoran called Kobrosly a "cheapskate," while Sharks Rohan Oza and O'Leary challenged Kobrosly's thinking.

"This is the sportiest valuation I've seen in a while," Oza said on the show.

"A $10 million valuation! I hope you have some sales, Samy," added O'Leary.

Kobrosly told the investors he only owns 30% of the company — he gave a 10% stake to each original employee, which Cuban called "awesome," and angel investors and family members also have a stake.