Three things to watch for in the markets on Tuesday including McDonald's, UPS earnings

Fast-food chain McDonald's reports third-quarter earnings before the bell on Tuesday. Stephens is forecasting earnings per share of $2.21 on revenue of $5.536 billion. That compares with EPS of $2.05 a share and revenue of $5.34 billion last quarter, results that sent the stock to an all-time high.

Shares of McDonald's are up 18% this year.

That sizable gain actually lags the broader market and its fast food peers like Chipotle, which also reports earnings on Tuesday, Restaurant Brands, parent company of Burger King and Wendy's.

"MCD was noticeably missing from the Chicken Sandwich Wars, which we believe stole some quick service visits from MCD on the margin," said Stephens analyst Will Slabaugh in a note to clients. The firm said domestic same-store sales will grow 5.2%.