Tickets for 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' will go on sale tonight

It's almost time to snag tickets for the final installment of the Skywalker Saga.

Tickets for "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" will go on sale Monday evening after halftime of the National Football League game between the New England Patriots and the New York Jets.

The ticket sales for the final installment of the franchise, which began in 1977, are expected to follow Disney-owned Lucasfilm's release of the film's final trailer.

The trailer has been long anticipated. Lucasfilm released teaser videos at Star Wars Celebration in April and the D23 Expo in August, but fans are still waiting for the final trailer. Despite the timeline most blockbuster films follow of releasing full-length trailers between five and six months before the film opens, the last two "Star Wars" films also didn't launch official trailers until two months before they were released.

All fans have been offered from the teaser trailers are short clips that don't give away much of the plot line. But those clips still fueled excitement.