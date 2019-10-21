Valerie Jarrett—who once hired Michelle Obama—shares the secret to a stand-out resume

Valerie Jarrett knows a thing or two about impressive resumes. In her own career, the former senior advisor to President Barack Obama has held leadership and management roles over four decades in law, business and politics.

So when Jarrett is reviewing the stacks of resumes that come across her desk, she's looking for something that stands out — something unexpected.

"I'm looking for somebody who's not afraid to go off the beaten path," Jarrett tells CNBC Make It. "That could be a travel abroad experience, foreign language certification or unexpected major in college."

Why? "It's an indication they're not afraid to take some calculated risk," she adds, "and I like for people to have enough self-confidence that they can 'swerve,' as I call it."

Jarrett's own non-traditional path includes growing up in Iran, where her father sought a better job than he could find in segregated America and was a doctor who ran a children's hospital. After a brief stint in London, Jarrett spent her formative years in Chicago in the 1960s and 1970s, as movements for racial and gender equality surged. After earning an undergraduate degree in psychology from Stanford and a law degree from the University of Michigan, she returned to Chicago and transitioned from a career in corporate law to one in public service.