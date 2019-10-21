Warren and Hong Kong: Politics Hit Tech

Tech just can't get away from politics.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., has a bone to pick with Facebook, mainly its standards for political ads.

After Facebook refused to take down a Trump campaign ad that accused him of wrongdoing connected to his son Hunter's work in Ukraine, Warren fired back. She posted her own Facebook ad that started with a false claim that Facebook and CEO Mark Zuckerberg have endorsed Trump for re-election.

A little farther afield, Activision Blizzard is caught out in the storm of controversy around Hong Kong.

Chung Ng Wai, a Hearthstone player, was removed from a tournament, denied prize money and banned for a year for saying in a post-game interview, "Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our age!"

Activision has since softened a little, saying it will let him have his $10,000 prize money and ban him for just six months.

So how should the tech world tackle free speech?

Jon Fortt breaks it down with The Verge's Nilay Patel and Motus One CEO Mike Jackson.

