Best Buy follows Amazon, Walmart in next-day delivery push in time for the holidays

Best Buy announced Tuesday that it will now offer free next-day delivery on thousands of items — right in time for the holiday season.

The new delivery service covers items such as tablets, headphones and even espresso machines but excludes larger items like big-screen TVs and refrigerators.

Best Buy said that 99% of customers will be able to receive free next-day delivery. Individuals who live in areas where this service is not available will still have free standard shipping on all items.

Shoppers also have the option to pickup their orders within an hour at their local Best Buy store.

This move follows other retailers in making similar announcements this year.