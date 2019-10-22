Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Bank of America, Apple, Electronic Arts & more

In this photo illustration Levi's 501 blue jeans by U.S. clothing manufacturer Levi Strauss are seen on March 8, 2018 in Berlin, Germany. U.S. President Donald Trump has promised to sign into law tariffs on imported steel and aluminum today and the European Commission has vowed to retaliate with tariffs on Levi's jeans, Kentucky bourbon and Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

Sean Gallup | Getty Images