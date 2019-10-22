Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Bank of America, Apple, Electronic Arts & more

Barclays is downgrading Electronic Arts to neutral from overweight.
Atlantic Equities is upgrading Bank of America to overweight from neutral.
Nomura Instinet is upgrading Dropbox to buy from neutral.
Macquarie is initiating Levi Strauss as overweight.
Deutsche Bank is raising its price target on Apple to $230 from $210.
J.P. Morgan is upgrading Juniper Networks to neutral from underweight.
