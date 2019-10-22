Chipotle crushes earnings estimates, says accelerated drive-thru plans may delay some store openings

Chipotle Mexican Grill on Tuesday reported quarterly earnings that topped analysts' expectations and announced plans to accelerate its introduction of drive-thru lanes, which could slow down its store openings.

Shares of the company initially jumped 1.3% in extended trading before falling less than 1%. The stock closed down 2.3% amid broader losses in the restaurant sector.

"We're pleased with our overall results in the quarter, which reflects further progress on our key strategic initiatives to provide a great guest experience and position Chipotle to deliver above industry growth for many years to come," CEO Brian Niccol said in a statement.

Here's what the company reported compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv:

Earnings per share: $3.82, adjusted, vs. $3.22 expected

Revenue: $1.4 billion vs. $1.4 billion expected

Same-stores sales: 11% vs. 9.3% expected

Chipotle reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $98.6 million, or $3.47 per share, up from $38.2 million, or $1.36 per share a year earlier.

Excluding items, the chain earned $3.82 per share, topping the $3.22 per share expected by analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

Net sales rose 14.6% to $1.4 billion, meeting expectations of $1.4 billion. Digital sales grew 87.9% and accounted for nearly a fifth of Chipotle's sales this quarter. Since its launch in March, Chipotle has added 7 million members to its loyalty program.

Sales at stores open at least a year grew by 11% during the quarter, in its biggest jump in more than two years.

Last month, Chipotle launched its first new protein since it added chorizo three years ago. Carne asada, which is priced 50 cents higher than its original steak, will only be available for a limited time.

And the menu changes under Niccol are expected to keep coming. He told analysts on the conference call that in addition to long-awaited quesadillas, Chipotle is also testing salads.

Chipotle also announced changes to its plan for store openings. It is now forecasting that it could open fewer than 140 to 155 new stores in fiscal 2019. In 2020, the chain plans to open between 150 to 165 new locations, with more than half including a "Chipotlane."

The company has been testing special drive-thrus for digital order pick-up. As a result of successful tests, the chain is now planning on putting Chipotlanes in half of its restaurants currently under construction. The longer time period associated with adding the drive-thru lanes to more than 40 restaurants means that some openings are expected to be delayed into 2020.