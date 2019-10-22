Facebook advertising VP Rob Goldman announces his departure

Facebook's vice president of advertising, Rob Goldman, announced on Tuesday that he's leaving the social media company.

"After more than 7 years, today is my last day at Facebook," Goldman wrote in a tweet. "What I will miss most are the people, who are among the smartest and most talented I've ever met. I wish them all the very best in their important work."

Goldman joined Facebook in 2012 as part of the company's growth team, according to his LinkedIn profile. He was later director of product, ads and pages, and he was promoted to vice president in 2014.

Goldman gained public attention in 2017, when he began tweeting about a variety of controversial topics, including whether Facebook uses the microphones on consumers' smartphones to target ads. It's "just not true," Goldman said, about the matter.

In early 2018, he embroiled himself in a political dispute after sending several tweets that appeared to refute the findings of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation. His comments were retweeted by President Donald Trump, and later, Goldman apologized to his colleagues on the internal Facebook social network.

A Facebook spokeswoman said in an email, "We wish him all the best."

WATCH: Here's how to see which apps have access to your Facebook data — and cut them off