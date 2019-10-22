Here are the world's 10 best places to vacation on a budget

East Nusa Tenggara? Madhya Pradesh? The average American vacationer might not have heard of these exotic, far-flung destinations — located in Indonesia and India, respectively — but iconic budget travel guide Lonely Planet says they're among the best values for holidays around the world.

The publication's list of 10 "Best Value" destinations for 2020, part of its Best in Travel 2020 rankings, also includes more familiar places, such as Budapest, Athens and — perhaps surprisingly — American-as-apple-pie Buffalo, New York. (In addition to value destinations, the Best in Travel series also ranks the world's top 10 cities, countries and regions.)

Tourism authorities in Buffalo, a once-moribund Rust Belt city now undergoing a bit of a renaissance, were chuffed at making the list but cautioned against misreading the ranking. "Don't let the word 'value' mislead you," regional tourism board Visit Buffalo Niagara cautioned in its blog. "While you can make your way through the best of Buffalo for a fraction of the cost of some other places, you'll be treated to world-class experiences."

Where and how much Americans spend, especially when abroad, is no small concern for global destinations. According to a 2017 report from Get Going Travel Insurance using United Nations data, U.S. travelers are the second-largest international-travel cohort and spent $135 billion abroad that year, a 9% increase over 2016. Their favorite destinations are Mexico, Canada, the U.K., Dominican Republic and France.

However, for all that spending, most Americans are not willing to go into debt to facilitate travel. According to the 2019 U.S. Traveler Survey from travel website Vrbo and research firm Ipsos, only 15% of baby boomers, 27% of Gen Xers and 37% of millennials would take on debt to visit a dream destination (which for Americans in 2018 was Australia, Vrbo found).

Lonely Planet's Best in Travel 2020 rankings, its 15th annual collection of hot destinations and experiences worldwide, this year "places particular emphasis on the best sustainable travel experiences for 2020 — ensuring travelers will have a positive impact wherever they choose to go," according to a statement.