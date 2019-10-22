After the brokerage commission wars, interest rates may be the next finance battleground

After shaking up trading commissions, fintech companies are looking at a new Wall Street area to disrupt: interest rates. A wave of fintech companies are now offering a 2% or higher rate, which is more than 20 times the national average. In order to compete, analysts say some banks may have to raise their own rates to attract new customers. "We saw it with the robo-advising and on the brokerage side," said CB Insights fintech analyst Lindsay Davis. "The idea of banks offering .1% interest rate on the high end isn't going to be viable." While they're still a small segment of the market, start-ups have set the tone for changes in the broader financial industry. Major brokerage firms slashed fees to zero this month, following Robinhood's lead. Charles Schwab started offering fractional stock trading last week, a feature introduced by SoFi and other newcomers. And J.P. Morgan rolled out a new automatic wealth, or "robo" advisor — an offer made famous by Wealthfront and Betterment.

Battle for deposits

This year, SoFi, Betterment, Wealthfront, Robinhood, and CreditKarma have all made plays into some sort of high-yield account with at least a 2% annual percentage yield. The national average for example on savings accounts, is .10%, according to Bankrate.com. Wealthfront's cash account has attracted more than $1 billion in deposits since launching in February. Co-founder Dan Carroll told CNBC it's "going to be really difficult for incumbent firms to pivot to compete on interest rates overnight." "Their balance sheets are incredibly dependent on the revenue they make from net interest margin, which includes consumer bank deposits," Carroll said. "As for Wealthfront, while offering a high interest cash account is a significant contributor to our over 100% growth this year, cash management products are a commodity and really just a means to a greater end of becoming the main financial relationship for this generation." Banks' rates are largely controlled by the direction of the Fed Funds rate, which has fallen since December. That has threatened a big money-maker for banks: net interest margin, or the difference between interest generated by the banks and what they have to pay out to lenders. PwC Financial Services Advisory Leader Julien Courbe said part of the reason fintech companies are able to offer higher rates for their deposit products is because their customer acquisition costs are lower. Their eye-popping APY can be especially attractive to customers who are shopping based on rates alone. "It definitely has an influence on what the banks are doing," Courbe said. "The consumer's ability to shop rate online, and the fact that they're just more educated, has an influence on how the banks are looking at their products."

Regional banks