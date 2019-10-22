Tips for getting your Medicare drug coverage right during open enrollment

If you're on Medicare, now's the time to closely evaluate your 2020 prescription drug coverage. The program's annual open enrollment period, when you can make changes that take effect Jan. 1, is under way and closes Dec. 7. With plans varying from year to year — including the drugs they cover and the amount you pay for them — you could be setting yourself up for financial woes if you don't review your options. "Even if you think the plan you have right now is great, you might have a rude surprise when you get to the pharmacy in January and find out your drug is no longer covered," said Danielle Roberts, co-founder of insurance firm Boomer Benefits in Fort Worth, Texas.

Photo by LWA via Getty Images

With Medicare prohibited by law from negotiating drug prices, retirees — whose budgets often already are stretched thin — can face big differences in drug prices among plans. If a particular medicine isn't included on a plan's formulary — how it prices the drugs it covers — the cost could reach thousands of dollars, according to an analysis from The Senior Citizens League, an advocacy group. Plans can add or drop medicines from their formulary — or change the pricing — from one year to the next. They also can change cost-sharing aspects such as deductibles and co-pays. Among people age 65 and older, 89% take a prescription medicine, according to a recent survey from the Kaiser Family Foundation. More than half (54%) of that age group take four or more. Getting prescription drug coverage through Medicare is optional, although about 70% of beneficiaries have it. (If you fail to sign up when you first qualify for coverage and change your mind later, you could face a life-lasting penalty unless you meet an exclusion.)

You can get it as a standalone Part D plan that is paired with original Medicare (Part A hospital coverage and Part B outpatient coverage) or as part of a Medicare Advantage Plan. During the current open enrollment period, you can change your drug coverage for next year by going either route. If the move would involve either adding or dropping a Medicare supplemental plan — aka Medigap — be sure you understand the separate rules that apply to those policies. For 2020 the average monthly premium for standalone prescription drug plans is projected to drop to $30, from $32.50 this year. However, a lower premium doesn't necessarily mean your total out-of-pocket cost would be less.

Don't just go with the cheapest plan that pops up. It might have the most restrictions. Elizabeth Gavino founder of Lewin & Gavino