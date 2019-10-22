Toymaker Hasbro shares drop more than 10% as tariffs boosts costs and earnings fall short

Shares of Hasbro dropped more than 10% on Tuesday after the toymaker fell short of Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit, as the threat of tariffs on toys imported from China ramped up shipping and warehousing costs.

"The threat and enactment of tariffs reduced revenues in the third quarter and increased expenses to deliver product to retail," Chief Executive Officer Brian Goldner said in the company's third-quarter earnings report.

The company said in early August that it hoped to have only 50% of its products coming form China by the end of 2020. A 10% tariff on a list of items, including toys, is to go into effect on Dec. 15. This 10% tariff was originally supposed to go into effect on Sept. 1, but the date was delayed in early August due to concern over the holiday shopping season.

Hasbro recorded higher shipping and warehousing expenses as a result of the disruption and shift of retailer order patterns, the company noted in its earnings report.

The company also faced sluggish demand for its toys, as customers switch to video games or games on their tablets, phones, and computers from traditional toys and board games.

Although Dungeons & Dragons brought in revenue gains alongside other Hasbro gaming titles, this was offset by poor sales of games like Pie Face and Speak Out, among others, leading to a 17% decrease in Hasbro gaming revenue.

Franchise brand revenue decreased by 8% to $779.97 million. Although revenue increased for brands Magic: The Gathering and Transformers in the third quarter, these gains were offset by poor sales in Nerf, My Little Pony, Baby Alive and Play Doh.

Partner brands revenue increased by 40% to $427.0 million thanks to revenue driven by Hasbro products surrounding the movie premieres of Frozen 2 and Star Wars. Partner brands revenue was also helped by increased sales in Hasbro products for the Avengers and Spider-Man from Marvel and Disney's Descendants 3, according to the company's third-quarter earnings report.

Net income fell to $212.9 million, or $1.67 per share, in the three months ended Sept. 29, from $263.9 million, or $2.06 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding certain items, the company earned $1.84 per share, much below analysts' estimate of $2.21 per share.

Net revenue rose marginally to $1.58 billion, but missed the average analyst estimate of $1.72 billion, according to Refinitiv estimates.

Goldner said in the company's third-quarter earnings report that "Hasbro remains on track to deliver profitable revenue growth in 2019," noting continued growth in the Wizards of the Coast gaming brands.

-Reuters contributed to this report