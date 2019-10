Swiss-lender UBS saw a 16% drop year-on-year in its third-quarter profit as the bank warned of a "challenging environment."

The bank's net profit attributable to shareholder for the third-quarter came in at $1.049 billion. This is lower than the $1.2 billion figure reported in the same quarter in 2018.

Here are some key highlights for the quarter:

Operating income hit $7 billion versus $7.5 billion a year ago

Return on tangible equity stood at 8.7% versus 11.1% a year ago

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 13.1% versus 13.5% a year ago

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for details.