Hedge fund titan Paul Tudor Jones is apparently a fan of presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg

Presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg has seen a marked uptick in support following his standout performance earlier this month at the Democratic debate in Ohio.

And that includes billionaire investor Paul Tudor Jones.

"I love Pete, I love Mayor Pete, because I think he would be the best administrator to run this country, and he's got a compassionate heart," the billionaire investor said at a recent gala, according to a Bloomberg News report. "He's my man."

Jones added that he's not politically active at this time. The hedge fund manager has given to both Republicans and Democrats in the past, including in the last 12 months. Tudor Jones declined to comment on the Bloomberg report.

He has within the past year donated to groups supportive of Ohio Representative Tim Ryan, Virginia Senator Mark Warner and former Colorado governor John Hickenlooper, according to public filings at the Federal Election Commission.

As for Buttigieg, the 37-year-old mayor of South Bend, Indiana, has in recent months distinguished himself from the party's more extremely progressive wing.