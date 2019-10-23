There's a looming financial advisor shortage. Today's professionals can help prevent it

From left, Utah Valley University students Colton Peck, Doug Macdonald and McKenna Jacobsen. Together, they took first place in the Financial Planning Challenge at the Financial Planning Association's annual conference in Minneapolis last week.

When Colton Peck started school at Utah Valley University, he was set on being an accountant.

But after taking a few accounting courses, he realized he did not like it. Then, he saw a presentation on the school's personal financial planning program and decided to give it a shot.

"I took the intro to financial planning course and absolutely loved it," Peck said. The career, he said, includes one important element that accounting didn't: the ability to help people.

Now, Peck, 23, will be graduating in December with a degree in personal financial planning and plans to continue to work at Utah-based Zions Bancorp as a wealth planner.

Peck said he discovered the career by coincidence. He's not alone.

More from FA Playbook:

Fisher Investments withdrawals top $2B as pension plan exits

Raymond James moves to free trades for some advisors

How advisors need to change to succeed in the next decade

New research from TD Ameritrade Institutional found that one thing typically gets in the way of more people training to become financial planners: They do not know about it.

While just 37% of students surveyed are aware of the profession, 63% said they might be interested in it after they found out more about it, according to the research.

With about 40% of financial advisors planning to retire in the next 10 years, according to Cerulli Associates, spreading the word about could help stem the coming talent shortage.

"They don't know that the [registered investment advisory] industry exists," said Kate Healy, managing director of Generation Next at TD Ameritrade Institutional. "So much of this is about the blocking and tackling of raising awareness."