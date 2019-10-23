Hong Kong government pledges more aid to battered city, no end in sight to unrest

Hong Kong's embattled government announced extra financial support on Tuesday for the Chinese-ruled city battered by political unrest and facing its first recession in a decade.

Massive and violent anti-government protests over the past five months have shaken Hong Kong's reputation as an Asian financial center and damaged its all important tourism and retail sectors, with many businesses forced to close.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan announced relief measures of HK$2 billion ($255 million) to support the city's economy, particularly in its transport, tourism and retail industries.

"Since the economic situation is worsening quite fast, we rolled out this package to target certain sectors which are hard hit," Chan told a news conference.

The move follows a HK$19.1 billion ($2.4 billion) package in August to support the underprivileged and businesses, and Chan said more assistance would be given if needed. The support measures would ultimately increase the "probability of a fiscal deficit", but the government's finances were strong, he said.

A government colleague said the best medicine for the economy would be fewer, less violent protests.

"If society could come to harmony, with less demonstrations, and perhaps the stoppage of violence, that would help even more than what we can offer," Secretary for Transport and Housing Frank Chan told the news conference.

As yet, there seems no end in sight to the pro-democracy protests, or the violent ways of hardcore activists who have fought with police, throwing petrol bombs and bricks.