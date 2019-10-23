Huawei's foldable phone is finally going on sale in China while global launch remains 'under review'

Huawei's foldable smartphone will finally go for sale in China next month following months of delays, while the device's global launch remains "under review."

At a launch event in Shenzhen Wednesday, the Chinese tech giant said the Mate X would be available in China November 15 at a starting price of 16,999 yuan ($2,403).

The foldable 5G-enabled device, which was unveiled in February in Barcelona, had originally been slated to launch this summer. CNBC reported Huawei delayed the launch in June as it conducted extra tests after glitches were reported on Samsung's foldable device.

In a statement to CNBC Wednesday, a Huawei spokesperson said the company is still determining when the Mate X will be available outside of China.

"Our strategy is based on carriers' 5G roll out in different regions. So far, Huawei is making the Huawei Mate X available in the China market from November 15th. A global launch plan is under review," the spokesperson said.