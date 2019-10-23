Three things to watch for in the markets on Thursday, including the earning season's busiest day

Here are the most important things to know about Thursday before you hit the door.

Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and Blue Origin speaks during the JFK Space Summit, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, at the John F. Kennedy Library in Boston, June 19, 2019.

45 S&P 500 companies report quarterly results on Thursday, making it the single busiest day of the earnings season.

So far 124 companies in the index have reported. Eighty-two percent of them have topped EPS estimates and 63% have topped revenue expectations, according to estimates from Refinitiv.

All eyes will be on Amazon as investors look for an update on AWS growth as Microsoft and Alphabet also ramp up their cloud operations.

Shares of the tech giant have shed 12% over the last three months as an increase in spending and looming tech regulation have pressured the company.

Analysts are expecting EPS of $4.59 and revenue of $68.8 billion, according to estimates from FactSet. That's about 20% higher than the $56.58 billion in revenue that the company reported for the same quarter a year earlier.

"We expect strong topline momentum led by 1-Day shipping initiatives, a healthy consumer spending backdrop and strong growth in AWS and advertising," Stifel analyst Scott Devitt wrote in a note to clients.

But the momentum doesn't come without a cost. He's anticipating the company will earn $3.35 per share for the quarter — well below consensus estimates — although his revenue prediction of $69.5 billion is ahead of the Street.

Visa, Intel, 3M, Gilead, Alaska Air, American Airlines, Northrop Grumman and Twitter are among the names also reporting earnings Thursday.