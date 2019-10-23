Goldman Sachs says oil prices are going nowhere next year

Workers extracting oil from oil wells in the Permian Basin in Midland, Texas on May 1, 2018.

International benchmark Brent crude is likely to continue trading at around $60 a barrel next year, Goldman Sachs said on Wednesday, in the absence of any "meaningful" energy market shocks.

The U.S. investment bank said Brent crude futures had been caught between "worsening growth expectations and rising Middle East tensions" in recent weeks.

But, despite apparent apathy in energy markets, the bank anticipated improving fundamentals would lead to higher prices over the coming months.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs predicted some upside risk to its year-end forecast of $62 a barrel, as headwinds from U.S. producer hedging and higher recent freight rates fade.

"Nevertheless, absent growth or geopolitical tensions escalating into meaningful shocks, we expect that Brent oil prices are likely to continue trading in 2020 around our $60 (a barrel) forecast," Goldman Sachs said in a research note published Tuesday.

"The ongoing OPEC cuts and slowing shale activity will offset rising other non-OPEC supply and moderate demand growth next year."