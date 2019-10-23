US futures point to slightly lower open

U.S. stock index futures were slightly lower Wednesday morning.

At around 02:30 a.m. ET, Dow futures slipped 39 points, indicating a negative open of more than 19 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were both marginally lower.

The moves in pre-market trade come amid worries about the global tech sector.

Shortly after the closing bell on Tuesday, Texas Instruments — which is often seen as a proxy for the microchip industry — posted fourth-quarter guidance well below market estimates.

The revenue warning exacerbated concerns that the global chipmaker industry was being squeezed by a downturn in demand and the long-running U.S.-China trade war.

In Europe, U.K. lawmakers voted in favor of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit plan, but rejected his attempt to fast-track legislation to take the country out of the EU by the end of the month.

The prime minister said the next step would be to wait for the EU to respond to a request to delay the current Brexit deadline of October 31.