Tiffany's is selling a holiday advent calendar that will set you back $112,000

Ganesh Setty
Key Points
  • Tiffany & Co. released four exclusive "Ultimate Advent Calendars" for the holiday season. 
  • Each display contains 24 items including earrings, bracelets and even a sterling silver harmonica.
Tiffany Advent Calendar
Source: Tiffany&Co.

Have a holly, jolly six-figure Christmas.

As the countdown to the holiday season begins, Tiffany & Co. is offering branded advent calendars  — with a steep price tag. Each Tiffany-blue, 24-day calendar will set you back $112,000. 

The luxury jewelry retailer released four exclusive "Ultimate Advent Calendars" that will include 24 jewelry items, ranging from the usual Tiffany earrings and bracelets, to more unique jewelry items from Tiffany's "Everyday Objects" collection. You'll find tucked inside items like a sterling silver harmonica and clothespin.

The nearly five-foot tall displays are designed to replicate Tiffany's flagship store on Fifth Avenue, according to the company's website.

Don't assume that you can just walk out with one and hitch it to the top of your car, though. The advent calendar weighs 355 pounds, and is assembled upon delivery via Tiffany's "White Glove Service."

A shopper carries a Tiffany & Co. retail bag on Fifth Avenue in New York, May 30, 2019.
Victor J. Blue | Bloomberg | Getty Images