Watch: Trump visits key swing state Pennsylvania to discuss energy production

[The stream is slated to start at 3:40 ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump will appear at the 9th Annual Shale Insight Conference in Pittsburgh, where he is expected to commend his administration's commitment to "domestic energy production and manufacturing jobs," according to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

One of the environmental issues slated for discussion at the conference, which spans from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, is methane emission reduction.

Methane emissions in the United States have been declining, according to the Environmental Protection Agency, while natural gas production has been increasing.

In a report, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection said the state is the second-largest U.S. gas producer, overshadowed only by Texas.

Trump framed his decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement two years ago as a move of solidarity with the blue-collar residents who voted him into office in 2016.

"I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris," he said. In turn, Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto said that the city will adhere to the precedents set by the Paris agreement.

During his candidacy for president, Trump also appeared and spoke at the conference.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.