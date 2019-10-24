19-year-old Mark Zuckerberg: 'Issues about violating people's privacy don't seem to be surmountable'

Privacy concerns are a constant for Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg. Even as Zuckerberg testified before Congress about Facebook's cryptocurrency Libra on Wednesday, the CEO was asked about Facebook's privacy violations.

In light of what has unfolded over the last several years, including Facebook's Cambridge Analytica data scandal, comments Zuckerberg made about user privacy as a 19-year-old Harvard student seem ironic today.

In 2003, before Zuckerberg dropped out of Harvard to start Facebook, he created a site called Facemash; at the time, The Harvard Crimson described it as a "popular Harvard version of the Am I Hot or Not? website."

After Harvard's computer services department complained about the site, Zuckerberg was brought before Harvard's Administrative Board, accused of violating individual privacy, breaching security and violating copyrights with Facemash.

Zuckerberg chose to shut down the site because he didn't see a good way around the issues.

"Issues about violating people's privacy don't seem to be surmountable," Zuckerberg told the Crimson about Facemash in an issue published in November 2003.

"I'm not willing to risk insulting anyone," said a teenage Zuckerberg.

The Crimson article was recently resurfaced by Bloomberg's Sarah Frier after Zuckerberg gave a speech at Georgetown University on Oct. 17. The speech defended Facebook's stance on "freedom of expression," including its decision not to ban or fact check political advertising on the site. (Frier referenced The Harvard Crimson story to make a point about Facebook's origin.)

Despite a young Zuckerberg's privacy concerns with Facemash (an admittedly small and short-lived operation), he of course went on to launch Facebook on Feb. 4, 2004, with co-founders Chris Hughes, Dustin Moskovitz and Eduardo Saverin.

Today, at 35, Zuckerberg and is worth $68 billion. Facebook has almost 40,000 full-time employees and more than 2.7 monthly active users across Facebook and its properties Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger.

In July, Facebook paid a $5 billion fine to consumer protection agency, the Federal Trade Commission, to settle a privacy violation claim.

The FTC began investigating Facebook in March 2018 after allegations that the data of 87 million Facebook users were accessed by the political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica, violating a user agreement requiring Facebook to give users clear notifications when their data was shared with third parties.