2019 is shaping up to be one of the best years ever for investing

This year could be one of the best ones ever for investors if the gains in major asset classes hold.

Stocks, bonds, gold and crude oil are all up nicely for the year. In fact, this could be the first year ever in which all four asset classes rise at least 10%, according to LPL Financial.

The S&P 500 has returned nearly 22% in 2019. Gold and crude are sporting returns of 16.1% and 17.8%, respectively. Bonds are close, with the 10-year Treasury note up more than 9%. The sharp returns across all major asset classes are a surprise to many investors who have been worried about U.S.-China trade, slowing global economic growth and lackluster corporate earnings.

"As bad as last year was for investors, 2019 is a mirror image," Ryan Detrick, senior market strategist at LPL Financial, said in a statement.

Stocks posted their worst annual performance since 2008 last year after a series of Federal Reserve rate hikes, coupled with rising trade tensions, sent shockwaves through capital markets. Bonds, gold and oil also had a down year in 2018.

The strong performance across asset classes was sparked in large part by a policy shift by the Fed. The U.S. central bank has cut rates twice this year and ended a balance-sheet reduction process earlier than expected.

Bond prices move inversely to rates, so the Fed's monetary policy moves have led to higher Treasury returns in 2019. Lower Fed rates can also spur inflation and boost economic growth, making gold and oil more attractive. Lower rates also makes it cheaper for companies to borrow money to expand their business or increase their share repurchase programs, boosting stocks. Generally strong consumer confidence has also boosted assets, particularly stocks.