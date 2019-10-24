Apple's TV app is now on Amazon Fire TV devices ahead of next week's streaming service launch

Amazon on Thursday announced that the Apple TV app is now available on the Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick 4K in the United States and several other countries around the world. The launch comes just over a week after Roku added the app to its streaming players.

The move to offering its service on other platforms, from Samsung smart TVs to Roku and now the Fire TV stick, shows that Apple wants its new streaming service, Apple TV+, to be in front of many people as possible. It's a departure from Apple's "walled garden" strategy, where it only offers its services on Apple hardware.

Apple's TV app lets users access their movies and TV shows that they've purchased through iTunes and offers its own interface for browsing through new content. Beginning Nov. 1, it will also serve as a hub for Apple's new Apple TV+ service, which costs $4.99/month and will serve up original content.

Customers who buy a new iPhone, Mac, iPad or Apple TV will get Apple TV+ for a year. If you don't own an Apple TV, this is a convenient way to see all the content you've ever bought from iTunes on your iPhone or iPad on the big screen in your home.

Amazon said the app will start to roll out "soon" to its other Fire TV products, including the new Nebula sound bar, Fire TV Edition smart TVs, the third generation Fire TV and the Fire TV Cube.