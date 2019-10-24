Jeff Bezos lost about $7 billion on Thursday

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos announces Blue Moon, a lunar landing vehicle for the Moon, during a Blue Origin event in Washington, DC, May 9, 2019.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, the world's richest person, just lost a fortune in a single evening.

Amazon reported third-quarter earnings Thursday that disappointed investors and sent Amazon stock spiraling down as much as 9% in after hours trading. As of 6pm ET, the stock was down 6.6%, or $118 a share.

For Bezos, who owns 57,610,359 shares of Amazon, according to the most recent SEC filing, that means a loss of nearly $6.9 billion.

If this evening's losses hold through tomorrow's market close, Bezos will lose his title as world's richest person to Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.