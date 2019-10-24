Break-in reported at Elizabeth Warren campaign office in New Hampshire

Democratic presidential candidate, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) speaks during the New Hampshire Democratic Party Convention at the SNHU Arena on September 7, 2019 in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren's presidential campaign said on Thursday that one of its offices in New Hampshire was broken into the previous night. Other offices in the same building were also vandalized, the campaign said.

"We have no reason to believe this was targeted to the campaign or is anything further than a regular break in, and we are working with authorities," Andrew Taverrite, a spokesperson for the campaign, said in a statement.

The break-in at the Manchester office was reported as a burglary at 9:16 a.m., according to local police logs.

A voice message left with the Manchester police department was not immediately returned.

The Warren campaign has five field offices in New Hampshire, the first-in-the-nation primary state, according to its campaign page. The New Hampshire primary will take place on Feb. 11, 2020, shortly after the Iowa caucuses.

Warren, who represents neighboring Massachusetts in the Senate, leads the Democratic field in New Hampshire and is polling second nationally, behind former Vice President Joe Biden.