What to watch: Busiest Q3 earnings day and Tesla shares surge on surprise profit

Dow stock Microsoft (MSFT) reported better-than-expected fiscal first quarter results and slightly lower-than-expected quarterly revenue guidance. However, the company's Azure cloud services grew more slowly during the quarter. Ford (F) delivered a big earnings beat for the third quarter but lowered investor expectations for the rest of the year as the automaker grapples with falling consumer demand, primarily in China. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) cut its previously reported third-quarter profit by $3 billion, to account for the proposed opioid settlement announced earlier this week. However, its adjusted earnings numbers reported earlier remain the same. PayPal (PYPL) beat Street forecasts with adjusted quarterly profit and revenue in its third quarter. Payment volume came in above forecasts, and PayPal raised its full-year outlook as well. EBay (EBAY) reported better-than-expected adjusted quarterly earnings, with revenue slightly above forecasts. The e-commerce company did forecast current quarter revenue that falls below Street estimates, amid increasing online competition. GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) won FDA approval for wider use of its ovarian cancer drug Zejula. Spirit Airlines (SAVE) reported better-than-expected adjusted quarterly profit and revenue. The beat came despite a negative impact from Hurricane Dorian during the quarter, and Spirit also gave an upbeat current quarter outlook. Align Technology (ALGN) beat estimates with adjusted quarterly earnings, while the maker of Invisalign dental braces also saw revenue come in above estimates. The company also issued better-than-expected revenue guidance for the current quarter.

