China trade agreement is crucial to avoiding the next Cold War, says GOP Sen. David Perdue

China's President Xi Jinping (L) and US President Donald Trump review Chinese honour guards during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on November 9, 2017.

President John F. Kennedy once said, "let us never negotiate out of fear. But let us never fear to negotiate."

Kennedy's words live on today as we fight to level the playing field with our trading partners around the world. The Trump Administration has negotiated trade deals with South Korea and Japan, in addition to the USMCA with our closest neighbors.

Earlier this month, the administration kept up the momentum by coming to a preliminary agreement with China on what President Donald Trump called "phase 1" of a potential deal.

This agreement would be a win for America. It calls for potentially doubling U.S. annual agricultural exports to China, and addresses some Chinese foreign-exchange issues. It also halted some scheduled tariff increases, making it a win for China too.

While modest, this agreement would be an important first step if it is signed by President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

It is critical that these trade talks continue and that more impactful steps are taken. If not, there is risk of the U.S. and China developing a relationship reminiscent of the Cold War.

To understand the current moment, it is important to look at the historical perspective.

As recently as 1820, China was the world's dominant economy, until Western countries like the United States took its place. Even then, we weren't always adversaries with them – we were even allies in World War II.

In 1978, our relationship grew closer, when China's then-Leader Deng Xiaoping instituted capitalist reforms in his country. Since U.S. policy was to help developing nations embrace the free market, we were happy to help. In fact, President Ronald Reagan made significant investments in China.