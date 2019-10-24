Comcast is set to report earnings before the bell — here's what the Street expects

Comcast is set to report earnings for its third quarter of 2019 before the bell on Thursday.

Here are the key numbers analysts will be watching:

Earnings per share: 75 cents per share, per Refinitiv estimates

75 cents per share, per Refinitiv estimates Revenue: $26.77 billion, per Refinitiv

$26.77 billion, per Refinitiv High-speed internet customers: 344,000 net adds, per FactSet estimates

It will mark Comcast's first earnings report since NBCUniversal officially launched its new streaming service, called "Peacock." The Comcast-owned company said Peacock will roll out in April with a robust content library, including popular shows like "The Office" and "Parks and Recreation." Pricing for the service, which will compete with the likes of Apple, Disney, and Netflix, has yet to be announced.

Comcast has beat analysts' expectations for earnings for the past four quarters and the stock has climbed more than 34% so far this year. The company has been helped by continued strength in its broadband internet and cable businesses.

Meanwhile, Comcast's video segment has been on the decline, with filmed entertainment revenue falling 14.8% year-over-year in the second quarter. The company blamed the decline, in part, to strong film releases in 2018, including "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom." As a result, the company has turned its focus to other businesses and acquired British broadcaster Sky in September 2018.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Disclosure: Comcast is the owner of NBCUniversal, parent company of CNBC and CNBC.com.