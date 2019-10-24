Conor McGregor says his UFC return fight set for January

Conor McGregor will return to mixed martial arts in January with a UFC fight in Las Vegas.

The Irish fighter said Thursday he will return "fully focused" on Jan. 18 at the T-Mobile Arena.

"That is my comeback fight. It is 12 weeks this Saturday. I am in prime physical condition. I have agreed the date with the company," McGregor said, adding that he knows his opponent's name but won't reveal it. "If I was to give you people the name, which I would love to do, I know the UFC would flip it because they are a crafty company."

The 31-year-old McGregor hasn't fought since losing by submission to Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018. He was banned for six months and fined $50,000 for his part in a post-fight brawl.

McGregor said he is targeting two more fights, including a rematch with Nurmagomedov in Moscow. He also aimed a string of insults at the Russian fighter.