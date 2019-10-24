CVS pulls all J&J 22 ounce baby powder from shelves after FDA finds sub-trace levels of asbestos

In this photo illustration, a container of Johnson's baby powder made by Johnson and Johnson sits on a table on July 13, 2018 in San Francisco, California.

CVS Health is pulling all containers of Johnson & Johnson's 22-ounce baby powder after the FDA found sub-trace levels of asbestos, the pharmacy chain announced Thursday.

"CVS Pharmacy is complying with Johnson & Johnson's voluntary recall of Johnson's Baby Powder 22 oz. and is removing this product from all stores and from CVS.com," spokesman Mike DeAngelis said in a statement to CNBC. "We also initiated a 'Do Not Sell' register prompt in our stores to prevent the sale of this item during the product removal process."

The company is also warning customers who purchased the product from CVS locations to discontinue use and return the item for a refund.

Last week, J&J voluntarily recalled an estimated 33,000 bottle of its 22 oz. baby powder. It's working with investigators to determine the integrity of the test sample and the validity of the test results, said the company in a press release.

CVS has over 9,900 locations nationwide, and says it began removing the bottle as of last Friday following the J&J recall announcement.