US futures flat as investors look ahead to the busiest day of the earnings season

At around 02:30 a.m. ET, Dow futures rose by just 1 point, indicating a slightly higher open. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were also hovering around the flatline.

The market focus Thursday remains on the corporate sector. Thursday marks the busiest day of the earnings season. Comcast, American Airlines and Twitter are among some of the major companies set to report before the opening bell. Amazon, Intel and Visa will be reporting their latest quarterly figures after the market close.

On the data front, there will be jobless claims and durable goods at 8:30 a.m. ET. Manufacturing and services PMIs will be released at 9:45 a.m. ET. There will also so new home sales out at 10:00 a.m. ET.

In Europe, President Mario Draghi of the European Central Bank is hosting his last monetary policy meeting as the central bank's chief. Draghi, who will be remembered for his "whatever it takes" speech, ends his eight-year reign at the ECB on October 31.