Goldman Sachs is latest firm to pull money from Fisher Investments, total is now $2.7 billion

Goldman Sachs has joined the flight of institutional investors from Fisher Investments.

The giant investment bank is pulling $234 million from Camas, Washington-based Fisher, according to a source close to the matter.

However, the end tally could be even greater, a source told CNBC.

Goldman Sachs and Fisher Investments both declined to comment.

In all, institutional investors, along with Goldman, are withdrawing more than $2.7 billion from Fisher Investments in light of Ken Fisher's lewd comments made at a conference on Oct. 8.

Meanwhile on Thursday, the Los Angeles fire and police pension plan voted to fire Fisher, where it held $522 million.

The Los Angeles pension has $24 billion in total assets.

The board of commissioners said they had invited Fisher himself to speak at the meeting, which was webcast live, but he did not attend.

"The only explanation is that Mr. Fisher was unable to attend and had business in the office," Ray Ciranna, general manager of the Los Angeles Fire and Police Pension System, wrote in an email to CNBC.

In total, Fisher Investments has lost more than $2.7 billion in recent weeks as eight institutional clients — six of which were government pensions — parted ways with the firm. Fisher had $94 billion in assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2018, according to their SEC filing.

That figure reached $112 billion as of Sept. 30, 2019, according to the firm.

On Monday, Fidelity said it would remove its money from Fisher. The firm managed $500 million for Fidelity's Strategic Advisers Small-Mid Cap Fund.

Additionally, the New Hampshire Retirement System voted on Tuesday to terminate its $239 million relationship with the firm as well. That same day, the Public Employees Retirement System of Mississippi, which has $558 million invested with Fisher, said it would put the firm on a watch list due to "organizational concerns," according to Ray Higgins, executive director of the plan.