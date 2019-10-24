Huawei exposure roils Xilinx's revenue forecast

A photo illustration of the Xilinx logo displayed on a smartphone. Rafael Henrique | SOPA Images | LightRocket | Getty Images

Xilinx on Wednesday forecast current-quarter and full-year revenue below Wall Street estimates, the second major chipmaker this week to flag the impact of a prolonged U.S.-China trade dispute on its business. The company said the forecast takes into account the impact from the U.S. government's restrictions on Huawei Technologies Co and assumes no revenue from the Chinese telecommunications firm. Xilinx, which has resumed some sales to Huawei since the ban in May, said the U.S. government has not approved its license applications to permit shipping more products to Huawei. Shares of Xilinx, which makes programmable chips used in data centers, were down nearly 2% in extended trading.

The bleak outlook spooked investors and analysts alike, with "Huawei" finding 35 mentions in Xilinx's post-earnings call, as brokerages scrambled to figure out the breadth of what Xilinx Chief Executive Officer Victor Peng described as a "significant impact". "We really hope that the governments can come to agreement and resolve this structural issue so we can continue to engage with Huawei," Peng said. On Tuesday, chipmaker Texas Instruments' current-quarter revenue forecast also missed Wall Street targets, as it blamed the trade war. Trade uncertainty is causing some customers to exercise caution in ordering, Peng noted, echoing similar concerns from Texas Instruments a day before.