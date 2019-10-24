It will take 100 years for women to earn the same as men at this rate

It could take a century for women to be paid as much as men, if things stay as they are now.

The wage gap between men and women is 20%, meaning women get paid 80 cents for every $1 men earn. In the last ten years, the pay gap only narrowed about 2%, and if performance stays consist with the past decade's, it would take 100 years to reach equal pay, according to Goldman Sachs.

"The latest data show there's more work to do," said Amanda Hindlian, global COO of global investment research at Goldman Sachs in a note titled "Closing the Gender Gaps 2.0."

Goldman uses data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics from 2015 to 2019 to figure the gender wage gap among prime-age U.S. workers remains 20% today. That figure is unchanged from last year's work, which used data from 2013 to 2017. The situation is not improving. It was only June, when the last company in the S&P 500 with an all-male board added its first female member.

The only aspect that has changed since last year was the number of "unexplained" percentage points, which has risen from 18.1% from 17.5%. Educational background, work experiences and nature of the jobs can explain less than 2% of why this gap exists. That leaves more than 18% of the gap likely explained by gender.