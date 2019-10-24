Elite athletes enhance their performance with 'neurofeedback'—and you can get a device for $99

When you think of the training tools that professional athletes have at their disposal, high-tech sports equipment and state-of-the-art athletic facilities come to mind. But training for peak performance requires more than just physical fitness, which is why many elite athletes are incorporating brain-boosting treatments called "neurofeedback" into their routine. Neurofeedback is measuring something that's happening in the body and brain with technology, and using that data to develop a skill or change your performance in something, often via a tangible task like watching a video or listening to an audio recording. Tobias Harris, for example, forward for the Philadelphia 76ers, uses an electroencephalogram (EEG) machine for neurofeedback for 45 minutes every day when he's on the road, according to ESPN.com.

Tobias Harris #12 of the Philadelphia 76ers handles the ball during a pre-season game against the Orlando Magic on October 13, 2019. Fernando Medina | National Basketball Association | Getty Images

The EEG sensors attach to his head and read his brain waves as he watches a video — the video will only play if his brain is really concentrating on the content. That repeated practice of concentrating to keep the video playing trains Harris's brain to easily and efficiently return to a focused state, he told ESPN.com, which is important when he's on the court or in a high-pressure situation. Harris also wears a heart rate and breath monitor before bed. These trackers allow him to slow his breathing and heart rate to calm down after a long day, so it's easier to fall and stay asleep. He told ESPN.com that he sleeps nine hours a night and on off days goes to bed as early as 8:30 p.m. to take advantage of recovery time. Peak performers, from Olympians to people in the business world who work at Fortune 500 companies, seek out neurofeedback performance modification to improve their energy efficiency and sleep quality, Leah Lagos, a clinical sports psychologist in New York City who specializes in neurofeedback, tells CNBC Make It. Unlike a basic activity tracker that measures your heart rate, neurofeedback and the associated tasks can be used to "re-calibrate the autonomic nervous system," which regulates involuntary physiologic processes, such as heart rate and blood pressure, says Tim Royer, a neuropsychologist who trains professional athletes and business professionals in neurofeedback. Neurofeedback "re-teaches the nervous system not to over-fire unless it really needs to," Royer says. "The big thing here is that we're able to train our physiology to turn on and off, and to optimize to be more resilient and adaptive," Lagos says. For example, a golfer might use neurofeedback to learn how to "turn off" some of the anxious sensations (rapid heart rate, sweaty palms and shortness of breath) that they experience when they're putting. Over time, the brain learns how to acclimate better to stressful conditions, whether that's a basketball game or a work presentation, she says.

Lagos says that anyone who's trying to get ahead, increase their focus and clarity or optimize their ability to confidently lead under pressure can benefit from the practice, and there are different levels of neurofeedback available for consumers to try. Some people work one-on-one with a clinician who also provides psychotherapy, for example. But a neurofeedback session can be very pricey (an initial assessment with Royer costs $1,300 to $1,500), and may not be covered by health insurance. Home consumer devices also allow you to experience some benefits of neurofeedback at a cheaper cost. Biofeedback device Resperate, for example, was approved by the Food and Drug Administration nearly 20 years ago for reducing stress and lowering blood pressure. It retails for $99.99 and it includes a breathing strap, earbuds and a small machine. Essentially it's a digital breathing coach: The machine guides you to take long, deep breaths in sync with a tone, and monitors your performance.