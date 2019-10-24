Ohio Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan drops out of the 2020 presidential race

Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Oh., speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding at the Surf Ballroom on Friday August 9, 2019.

Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan on Thursday said he is dropping out of the Democratic presidential race.

"I'm announcing today that I am withdrawing from the Presidential campaign," Ryan said in a tweet.

"I got into this race in April to really give voice to the forgotten people of our country. I look forward to continuing that fight. Thank you, to everyone who supported this campaign," Ryan said.

Ryan also said he plans to run for reelection in his Ohio congressional district.

"While it didn't work out the way I planned, this voice will not be stifled," Ryan said in a video message posted to Twitter. "I will continue to advocate and fight for the working people of this country."

Ryan, who in 2016 challenged Nancy Pelosi with a failed bid to become the House Democratic leader, struggled to gain a foothold in the 2020 primary field, which at its height included two dozen candidates.

A swing-state representative, Ryan positioned himself as a moderate choice among the generally more progressive slate of contenders vying to take on President Donald Trump.

But in early August, after back-to-back mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, Texas, left 31 dead and dozens injured, Ryan became one of the loudest voices calling for gun control — and calling out Trump's rhetoric as partly to blame for the massacres.

On the debate stage, however, Ryan stumbled. During the first debate he stated that the Taliban was behind the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the World Trade Center. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, corrected him, noting it was Al Qaeda that had attacked the U.S. on 9/11.

Ryan's campaign lagged behind much of the field in fundraising, and he failed to score above 1% among voters in most polls.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.