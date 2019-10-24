Trump environmental foe Sierra Club sues SEC for first time over blocked climate resolutions

Activists representing more than 350 environmental, civic, and college student organizations held a press conference in Downtown manhattan and delivered a letter to New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman in support of his investigation of ExxonMobil.

The Sierra Club has filed a lawsuit challenging the Securities and Exchange Commission for its failure to respond to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request and disclose documents regarding what the environmental group called the agency's "unprecedented rejections, on behalf of corporate polluters, of climate-related shareholder resolutions aimed at reducing harmful pollution, or adopting corporate sustainability and climate goals."

Climate resolutions introduced by shareholders for annual meetings of companies have risen in recent years, but the SEC's rejection of these proposals using what is called no-action letter relief have also increased under Trump administration. The agency has allowed companies not to hold votes on at least 12 climate-related shareholder resolutions in the last 18 months, including one that, if passed, would have compelled Exxon Mobil to disclose emissions targets in line with the Paris Climate Agreement.

Before that, a 2018 shareholder resolution planned at EOG Resources was blocked by company with the SEC's approval, and the agency saying in its no-action letter that the resolution "seeks to micromanage the Company by probing too deeply into matters of a complex nature which shareholders, as a group, would not be a in a position to make an informed judgment."

That was the first time the SEC issued a no-action letter on the issue of greenhouse gas emission targets.

The Sierra Club filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California after the SEC failed to comply with a FOIA request made in April seeking records to help explain the rejections of shareholder proposals relating to climate change. Sierra Club Senior attorney Joshua Smith said in a statement, "Trump's SEC is determined to leave the public in the dark and has ignored repeated inquiries about the status of this information."

The Securities and Exchange Commission declined to comment.

The Sierra Club says in its lawsuit that the SEC, after initially communicating with the environmental group that the request was in the public interest and granting the Sierra Club a filing fee waiver, later said it had to reclassify the FOIA request under a more complex treatment given the number of documents to review and that meant it could not even begin to process the request for three years.

The SEC revised its estimate of responsive documents three times in all, according to the lawsuit — from 2,000 emails containing about two pages per email (i.e., 4,000 pages), to 9,852 pages, and then to over 200,000 pages.

The Sierra Club alleges that the SEC, "has demonstrated a pattern and practice of failing to comply with FOIA requests by improperly using 'complex track' determinations to shield itself from complying with lawful requests, and thereby to undermine the purpose of the Act."

The Sierra Club has a recent history of success litigating FOIA issues against the Trump administration. It sued the Environmental Protection Agency after FOIA requests made under former Trump EPA director Scott Pruitt were ignored, and the ultimate release of those documents — which revealed a complicated web of conflicts — played a role in Pruitt's exit from the agency.

The Sierra Club subsequently won a legal action against the EPA in December of last year which ordered the release of about 20,000 emails exchanged between industry groups and 25 Trump officials including current EPA director Andrew Wheeler, a former coal lobbyist, a legal action taken after the EPA again failed to comply with a FOIA request.

Even though 30% shareholder support for climate proposals in 2019 was a record, the number of resolutions coming to a vote declined significantly, according to Morningstar data. Many proposed resolutions were withdrawn because shareholders felt dialogue with management was constructive. But some resolutions, including the one proposed by Exxon Mobil shareholders, were removed from proxy ballots in 2019 as a result of Securities and Exchange Commission rulings to allow management to exclude.

The issue of climate resolutions remains a complex one. The two largest asset managers in the U.S., Vanguard Group and BlackRock, have broken with the rest of the asset management industry in favoring an approach of direct engagement with corporate management teams rather than proxy votes as the primary means of influence.

In its proxy voting guidelines Vanguard specifically says that while it supports climate disclosures it will not vote for climate resolutions that attempt to set specific goals for companies. Both companies joined a 2017 shareholder vote to require Exxon Mobil to produce a climate report, but that report was considered disappointing by many shareholders, and BlackRock and Vanguard's voting records on climate resolutions since show very low support compared to fund industry peers.

One of the five SEC commissioners, Republican Hester Peirce, is a critic of shareholder resolutions, and environmental, social and governance practices for investing and corporations. In a speech in June before the conservative business lobby the American Enterprise Institute she referred to "peddlers of ESG products and philosophies."

This week a landmark lawsuit against Exxon Mobil over allegations it hid its knowledge of climate change from shareholders began in New York City.