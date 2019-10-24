Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Amazon, Intel & more

Founder of space company Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos, speaks about the future of commercial space travel.

Amazon stock plunged more than 7% in after-hours trading after the e-commerce giant reported third-quarter earnings fell short of street expectations. The company reported earnings per share of $4.23 but analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting $4.62.

Universal Health Services, a hospital and medical facilities owner, dropped more than 5% after the hospital and health care facilities owner revised its guidance for 2019 results lower to reflect a decline in asset values.

Juniper Networks rose 4% in after-hours trading after reporting third quarter earnings of 48 cents per share on revenues of $1.13 billion. Analysts had expected EPS of 46 cents on revenues of $1.14 billion.

Intel stock jumped more than 3% in extended trading after it beat third-quarter earnings expectations and logged growing revenue. Earnings came in at $1.42 per share compared to the $1.24 per share expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv.

Charter Communications rose nearly 3% after the cable company announced it had extended maturity on some of its debt and reduced the pricing of some credit facilities.